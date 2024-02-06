Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $19.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,644.79. 157,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,442.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,182.06. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.