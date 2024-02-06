Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $10,485,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $15.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,640.00. 86,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,442.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,182.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The company has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

