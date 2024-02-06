Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $142.76. 45,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,523. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $147.52. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.