Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.06

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Bowlero Stock Performance
NYSE BOWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,463. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
