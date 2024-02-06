BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

BP Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BP opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in BP by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

