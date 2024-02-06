BP p.l.c. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 454.15 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 463.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 487.84. The firm has a market cap of £77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 625 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BP from GBX 490 ($6.14) to GBX 525 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.89) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.22 ($7.91).

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 475 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £370.50 ($464.46). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($58,919.39). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,240 shares of company stock worth $4,812,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

