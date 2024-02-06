Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Burney Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock traded down $9.34 on Tuesday, reaching $1,233.76. The company had a trading volume of 692,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,098.74 and its 200 day moving average is $955.34. The company has a market cap of $577.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
