Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 163,696 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $770,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,230.18. The company had a trading volume of 761,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,098.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $955.34. The stock has a market cap of $575.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

