Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) PT at $56.65

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

