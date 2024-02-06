Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Price Target at GBX 2,932.56

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,932.56 ($36.76).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,497.50 ($31.31) on Tuesday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($26.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,499.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,526.94. The company has a market capitalization of £162.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,103.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 4,821.43%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

