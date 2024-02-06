Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $30.08

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

