Brokers Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $110.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.