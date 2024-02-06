Brokers Offer Predictions for The GEO Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GEO opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.