Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:BAM opened at C$53.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$20.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 596.89. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$39.38 and a 52-week high of C$55.21.

Insider Activity

About Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 9,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total transaction of C$356,743.05. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

