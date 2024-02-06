Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,692 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $236,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

