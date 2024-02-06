Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group cut Buckle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 199,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 538,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

