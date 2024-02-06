Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $82,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $78,366,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.62. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $225.14 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

