Burney Co. Buys 2,256 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned 0.32% of Allison Transmission worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.63. 60,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

