Burney Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. 453,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

