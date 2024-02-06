Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.44. 8,401,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,372,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

