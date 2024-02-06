Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.49. 159,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,631 shares of company stock worth $35,043,864. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

