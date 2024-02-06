Burney Co. Has $10.20 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 64,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

