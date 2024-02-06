Burney Co. Has $19.11 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 0.9% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

MetLife stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 883,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

