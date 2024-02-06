Burney Co. Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Post by 545.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. 226,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $58,954.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $317,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

