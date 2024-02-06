Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $205.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,382. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

