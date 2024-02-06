Burney Co. Sells 1,299 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. 1,212,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.