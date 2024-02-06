Burney Co. Sells 16,193 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,082,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,792,000 after buying an additional 56,856 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,815 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in CSX by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in CSX by 19.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

