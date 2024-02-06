Burney Co. Sells 2,064 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.23. 149,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,088. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $158.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.