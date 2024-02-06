Burney Co. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $775,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,665,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.06. 956,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,523. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

