Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Up 6.1%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.06 and last traded at $75.45. 104,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 263,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

