Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.56.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.78. 279,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,845. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.26 and a 1-year high of $301.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

