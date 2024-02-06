Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.