Cameco (CCJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Cameco Stock Up 0.4 %

CCJ stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

