Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

