Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of GOOS opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

