Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $26.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.82.

COUR stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,363,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $91,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,428.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,363,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,248,990 shares of company stock worth $24,812,399. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coursera by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

