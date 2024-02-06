Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.01% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 783,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 192,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.