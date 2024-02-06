Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPX shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Price Performance

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$36.75 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.