Capital Properties, Inc. (CPTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on February 23rd

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Capital Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:CPTP opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Capital Properties has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.00.
About Capital Properties
