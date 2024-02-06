Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Capital Properties Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CPTP stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
About Capital Properties
