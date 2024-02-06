Cardano Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $17.41 billion and approximately $10.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.96 or 0.05433505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00028336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,599,737,146 coins and its circulating supply is 35,432,672,763 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

