Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1,267.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,872,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.09. 43,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,622. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $322.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

