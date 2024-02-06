Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 7.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.20. 3,726,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,348,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.19.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

