CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $6.71 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $6.71 or 0.00015531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $605.25 million and $802,391.40 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,206.89 or 1.00035044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00200229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003406 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 6.82296679 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,820,587.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.