Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal Acquires 19,657 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal acquired 19,657 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$705,293.16.

Celestica stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 247,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.31 and a 12 month high of C$50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

