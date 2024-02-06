Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.59.

Shares of CELH opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. Celsius has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 622.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius



Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

