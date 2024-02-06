Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 6%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.40. Approximately 1,029,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,520,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,766 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 622.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

