Centene (NYSE:CNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Centene updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700- EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.70 EPS.

Centene Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Centene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,776,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,725,000 after purchasing an additional 377,506 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Centene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,679,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,552,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

