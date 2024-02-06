Centrifuge 1-Day Volume Hits $467,022.53 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and $467,022.53 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 525,174,271 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 525,150,265 with 471,472,821 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.49422483 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $438,557.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

