ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $29.77. ChampionX shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 381,860 shares.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

